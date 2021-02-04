ECP starts issuing nomination papers for Senate election

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday started issuing nomination papers for interested candidates for the Senate election through a special counter established at its office to facilitate the applicants.

Public Relation Officer, Suhail Ahmad said that the interested candidates could collect their nomination papers from the Election Commission Office situated opposite to Golf Club, Shami Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

He said the candidates affiliated with political parties must attach the party ticket with their applications however independent candidates are exempted.

The candidates were further directed to open a special account in any scheduled bank with regard to expenditures of the election and mention its number in applications.

He said the applicants are bound to make election expenditure only from the specified bank account mentioned in the application. Besides the applicants shall not spend more than Rs 1.5 million on campaigning and no extra money could be kept in that specified bank account.

It merits a mention here that ECP will announce the schedule for Senate elections 2021 on February 11.