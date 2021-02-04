Pak-Uzbekistan agrees to further negotiate on proposed PTA: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Pakistan and Republic of Uzbekistan have agreed to further negotiate on proposed Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) to enhance the trade volume between the two countries.

“I am glad to share that I held very productive bilateral meetings in Tashkent with the leadership of the Republic of Uzbekistan on trade, Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), Transit Trade and Custom Cooperation during recent visit to Uzbekistan, the adviser said this on his official twitter account on Thursday.

Razak Dawood said the Trans-Afghan Railways project was also discussed in a well-attended Conference organised by the Republic of Uzbekistan, where several international donor agencies were present.

He said the trilateral talks were also held between Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan and a way forward has been agreed upon.