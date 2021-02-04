Pakistan
Vaccination of frontline workers against coronavirus starts in Bahawalpur
- Dr Syed Shahab-ud-Din of Civil Hospital was the first person to be vaccinated against coronavirus in Bahawalpur.
04 Feb 2021
BAHAWALPUR: Vaccination of frontline workers against coronavirus has started at Civil Hospital here on Thursday.
Dr Syed Shahab-ud-Din of Civil Hospital was the first person to be vaccinated against coronavirus in Bahawalpur.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial while talking to media on the occasion told that 133 frontline health workers will be vaccinated during the first phase of vaccination.
He told that vaccination centers have been set up at Civil Hospital, Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals of Yazman, Ahamdpur East, Hasilpur and Khairpur Tamewali.
PM instructs officials to prepare proposals for bringing down prices of commodities
Vaccination of frontline workers against coronavirus starts in Bahawalpur
CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure
Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen
Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX
IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout
'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion
COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours
Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital
Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal
Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM
What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?
Read more stories
Comments