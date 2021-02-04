ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
NAB granted 15 days to file supplementary reference against Mandviwala

  • The court also ordered NAB to share the copies of the reference with the accused.
APP 04 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file supplementary reference within two weeks against Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala and others in Kidney Hill graft case.

Saleem Mandviwala and other co-accused appeared before the court of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir, hearing the reference.

Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi submitted the power of attorney on behalf of Mandviwala and Ijaz Haroon.

At the course of proceeding, the NAB’s Investigation Officer Muddasir Bhatti informed the court that main reference had been filed and supplementary reference would be prepared if required later. At this, the court asked the NAB IO that it was granting two weeks more time for investigation and file the supplementary reference till next date if needed.

The court also ordered NAB to share the copies of the reference with the accused. The court on the occasion again served notices to a co-accused Abdul Qayum on his non appearance. After this, the hearing of the case was adjourned till February 18.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had alleged Mandviwala to sell the government plots of Kidney Hills to Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed. Ijaz Haroon allegedly prepared the files of plots in back dates while Mandviwala facilitated him to sell these plots illegally. Ijaz Haroon received the money against plots through fake bank accounts.

With the money of his share in this business, Mandviwala purchased a plot through one of his front man and later he purchased shares of Mangla View Company on name of another front man Tariq Mehmood. Mandviwala and Haroon had received a total amount worth Rs 140 millions through fake accounts in line of plots’ selling.

NAB Saleem Mandviwala

NAB granted 15 days to file supplementary reference against Mandviwala

