Business community of Pakistan reiterates its support to the people of IIOJK

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo Thursday said the business community of Pakistan reiterated its untiring moral and diplomatic support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle for right to self-determination, in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

It is a matter of grave concern that Indian occupation forces were resorting to state terrorism, war crimes and intensified human rights violations to suppress the just struggle of the Kashmiri people, Maggo said in a message issued in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Friday.

He said India has turned Kashmiris into prisoners in their own land through the deployment of occupation troops. History has few precedents of such suffocation and violation of the fundamental rights at this scale, he added.

He said that tens of thousands of innocent people have been arbitrarily detained and thousands of young boys abducted and incarcerated at undisclosed locations. This was a true manifestation of Indian state-terrorism, he added.

The FPCCI president said the dream of peace and prosperity in the region would remain elusive without resolving the dispute of Kashmir.

He said the business community of Pakistan demands immediate lifting of the military siege and communications blackout as well as withdrawing of illegal and unilateral actions.

He said the international human rights and humanitarian organizations, as well as international media, should be allowed access to evaluate the human rights situation in the occupied territory.

He said the world community should play its role to force India to fulfill the promises it made with the people of IIOJK and the international community.

Maggo said the business community express its resolute solidarity with the people of IIOJK and assure that the business community would always stand shoulder-to-shoulder to their Kashmiri brothers and sisters until they have realized their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Charter and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The business community also recognize and lend support to the efforts being made by the Pakistan government in this regard, he added.