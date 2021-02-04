ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
Strengthening relationship with masses, their empowerment govt's foremost priority: PM

  • He said reforms in the governance system were aimed at creating ease for the people and ensuring provision of justice to them in every sector.
APP 04 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said strengthening relationship with the masses and their empowerment were the foremost priority of the present government.

He said reforms in the governance system were aimed at creating ease for the people and ensuring provision of justice to them in every sector.

The prime minister was presiding over a review meeting about the measures taken for reformation of governance system in priority sectors and increasing Pakistani workforce in various countries.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the steps being taken to improve the governance system; amendment in, and imposition of, existing laws; provision of justice to common citizens and improvement in police system as well as the measures for increasing Pakistani workforce abroad.

Punjab Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary and Chief Commissioner Islamabad briefed the prime minister about the measures being taken for improvement in the governance system.

A detailed briefing was given on the steps being taken for the redressal of public complaints, holding of Khuli Kacherhis (open courts), early resolution of problems relating to revenue, improvement in service delivery, devolution of power, promotion of the use of technology, cleanliness in cities, easy access of people to senior officers etc.

