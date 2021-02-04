KP all set to express solidarity with oppressed people of IIOJK on Kashmir Solidarity Day

PESHAWAR: All has been set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where people will express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who are subjected to an endless mental and physical torture besides state terrorism at the hands of Indian occupational forces for over seven decades.

People from Chitral to DI Khan and Kohistan to South Waziristan besides all 35 districts of KP including seven tribal districts of the erstwhile Fata will reaffirm their unflinching moral, diplomatic and political support to the dedicated struggle of Kashmiris for freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

The day would dawn with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and liberation of IIOJK from the Indian yoke.

February 5 has been declared public holiday in KP in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Every year, 5th February is observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day all over the country including KP to express solidarity with the brave, committed and innocent Kashmiris of IIOJK in getting their legitimate demand for right to self-determination as promised to them by UN Security Council in its passed resolutions.

The people of Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will reiterate their unflinching and continued moral, diplomatic and political support to the dedicated struggle of oppressed Kashmiris for freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

From last so many decades, India has openly been disregarding International laws and UN resolutions by committing sheer human rights violation in illegally occupied valley and unleashing brutalities against the innocent Kashmiris in a bid to shake their legitimate freedom struggle.

India has imposed long curfew in the held valley from last 18-months to subdue the Kashmiri people but has miserably failed in its nefarious designs as with every passing day the Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination is gaining momentum and time is nearer when Kashmiris will get independence from Indian yoke.

Kashmiris living in KP, civil society, political parties, lawyers’ bodies, transporters, trade unions besides general public have planned protest rallies and demonstrations in connection with Kashmir solidarity day.

Abdul Jalil Jan, Information Secretary of Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) in a press statement said that protest demonstrations, walks and rallies were planned by his party to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK .

He said protest demonstrations and walks would be held in all districts headquarters of KP where JUIF workers would participate in large number.

He said freedom movement in IIOJK had entered into an important phase and time was nearer when oppressed people of IIOJK would soon get freedom from Indian yoke. Walks, seminars and debate competitions by civil society and educational organizations were planned in connection with the day.

Meanwhile, KP Governor Shah Farman in his message on eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day appealed to the international community to play its pivotal role to end human rights violations in IIOJK and support plebiscite as promised by UN Security Council for lasting peace and prosperity in the entire region.

The governor reaffirmed that Pakistan stood with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and fully support their principled stance and struggle for right to self-determination as promised to them by UN Security Council.

“The present leadership of Pakistan will continue raising voice against Indian brutalities in illegally occupied Jummu and Kashmir at all international forums in an effective manner till logical conclusion.”

The governor also paid tributes to the spirit and courage of Kashmiris of IIOJK in their just struggle to achieve their legitimate right to self-determination. The governor assured Kashmiris that “we are with them in their noble cause and will never leave them alone.”

PTV and Radio Pakistan besides private channels will air special programs and newspapers would publish supplement in connection with the day.