CM pays tributes to martyrs

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to two security officials who embraced martyrdom in an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan.

He extended sympathies to the families of martyrs Naib Subedar Amin Ullah and Sepoy Sher Zameen and also prayed for early recovery of the injured jawans.

The martyrs who sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the country were the heroes of the nation, he added.