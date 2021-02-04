ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Three suspects charged in killing of El Salvador leftist activists

  • The attack came as campaigning for February 28 legislative and local elections in the small central American nation enters its final weeks.
AFP 04 Feb 2021

SAN SALVADOR: Three men have been charged after a deadly weekend shooting in El Salvador saw two leftist activists killed in the worst political attack in decades.

The attack came as campaigning for February 28 legislative and local elections in the small central American nation enters its final weeks.

The members of the National Liberation Front (FMLN) leftist party were shot dead in a truck while they campaigned in the capital San Salvador on Sunday.

Three men -- Diego Alvarado Pena, Hector Castaneda, and Roberto Carlos Coto -- were charged on Wednesday with "aggravated homicide and attempted homicide", attorney general Raul Melara told a press conference.

He added that all three were employees of the Ministry of Health.

Pena, currently recovering from a gunshot wound in hospital, was unable to attend a court hearing.

"Regardless of their political leanings, those were two Salvadorans who died on Sunday and we should all be dismayed," the prosecutor said of the FMLN activists.

Melara added that the FBI in the United States had offered to "contribute" to the investigation.

El Salvador's highest electoral body, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, has asked the United Nations, European Union and Organization of American States to hasten sending observers for the elections.

Campaigning for the polls began on December 27 and will end three days before the vote.

About 5.4 million Salvadorians will vote for 10 political groups, electing representatives for Congress as well as 262 mayors and their municipal councils.

President Nayib Bukele's New Ideas party currently leads in the polls.

El Salvador El Salvador leftist activists

Three suspects charged in killing of El Salvador leftist activists

CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters