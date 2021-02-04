ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
DroneDeploy raises $50mn as corporate use of drones takes off

  • Its software instructs drones on where to fly, what to capture visually and then analyzes that data for companies.
  • DroneDeploy said it saw a 259% jump in the number of firms using its software last year, with a big chunk of the growth coming from major companies deploying hundreds of drones.
Reuters 04 Feb 2021

DroneDeploy, a drone software startup, on Thursday said it raised $50 million in a funding round that comes as an increasing number of large companies use drones for surveying purposes.

Its software instructs drones on where to fly, what to capture visually and then analyzes that data for companies, Mike Winn, co-founder and chief executive of DroneDeploy, told Reuters.

The latest round was led by existing investors Energize Ventures and AirTree, and brings the total funding to date to $142 million. Winn said the investment will be used to develop its software so it can also be used with ground robots and to accelerate expansion into Europe.

DroneDeploy said it saw a 259% jump in the number of firms using its software last year, with a big chunk of the growth coming from major companies deploying hundreds of drones.

Construction and architecture firm employing drones for site surveys were the heaviest users, while drone adoption was growing at the fastest pace among energy companies, especially solar installation firms, Winn said.

The company declined to disclose its latest valuation.

