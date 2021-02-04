Markets
Turks' hard currency holdings falls from record high
04 Feb 2021
ISTANBUL: Turkish locals' forex and precious metals holdings fell to $235.06 billion as of Jan. 29, according to central bank data on Thursday, edging away from a record high it hit a week earlier.
The holdings stood at $236.11 billion the previous week.
Data also showed foreign investors bought $418.7 million worth of Turkish government bonds in the week to Jan. 29, and sold $493.7 million worth of stocks.
Separately, data showed the central bank's gross forex reserves rose to $53.37 billion in the same period, from $50.51 billion a week earlier.
