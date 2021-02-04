Turkish net FX reserves climb to $13.8bn

ISTANBUL: The Turkish central bank's net international reserves rose to $13.77 billion as of Jan. 29 from $11.13 billion a week earlier, when it hit the lowest level since at least 2003, data showed on Thursday.

The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 7.3723 compared to 7.3836 the previous week.

The reserves eroded last year as state banks sold off an estimated $130 billion to stabilise the ailing lira, which still lost 20% of its value in 2020. Net forex reserves were around $41 billion at the end of 2019.

Analysts say the central bank used swaps with local banks to prop up its forex reserves. Data showed the bank had outstanding swap transactions worth a total of $41.726 billion as of Wednesday, meaning the reserves are in deeply negative territory once the swaps are deducted.