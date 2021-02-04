ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
White sugar futures steady but supply tightness underpins

  • March white sugar was little changed at $462.50 a tonne.
  • March New York cocoa rose 0.6% to $2,541 a tonne.
  • March arabica coffee slipped 0.3% to $1.2360 per lb.
Reuters 04 Feb 2021

LONDON: White sugar futures on ICE steadied on Thursday as the market consolidated from a near four-year peak hit earlier this week, though prices remained underpinned by supply tightness.

SUGAR

March white sugar was little changed at $462.50 a tonne at 1148 GMT, having climbed on Tuesday to a peak of $470.40.

White sugar availability remains limited due to robust demand and a shortage of shipping containers that is prompting those who need sugar to seek it on the exchange.

Dealers said a significant sell-off in sugar is unlikely near term, but further out prices could retreat as the upcoming harvest from top producer Brazil looms into view.

March raw sugar fell 0.2% to 16.01 cents per lb

COCOA

March New York cocoa rose 0.6% to $2,541 a tonne.

Cocoa has been trading in a range for much of this year, capped by concerns over plentiful supplies in top producer Ivory Coast, but underpinned by signs demand is recovering, albeit slowly.

March London cocoa rose 0.8% to 1,735 pounds per tonne.

COFFEE

March arabica coffee slipped 0.3% to $1.2360 per lb.

The global coffee market should see a surplus of 5.26 million 60-kg bags in the 2020/21 season, the International Coffee Organization said in a report on Tuesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll see an arabica surplus of 8 million bags for 2020/21, though they expect prices to end the year at $1.35 per pound as the market moves to price in next season's deficit.

March robusta coffee edged up 0.2% to $1,346 a tonne.

sugar price cocoa crop White sugar ICE

