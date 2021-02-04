Sports
Atletico striker Dembele tests positive for Covid-19
- The striker remains isolated at his home, strictly complying with the recommendations of the health authorities.
04 Feb 2021
MADRID: Atletico Madrid's new signing Moussa Dembele has tested positive for Covid-19, the club announced on Thursday.
The squad underwent testing on Wednesday, from which "Moussa Dembele had a positive result for Covid-19 in the PCR test," Atletico said in a statement.
"The striker remains isolated at his home, strictly complying with the recommendations of the health authorities and La Liga protocol," the club added.
Dembele, 24, joined Atletico on loan in January from Lyon until the end of the season but the French striker is yet to make an appearance for the La Liga leaders.
PM instructs officials to prepare proposals for bringing down prices of commodities
Atletico striker Dembele tests positive for Covid-19
CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure
Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen
Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX
IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout
'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion
COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours
Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital
Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal
Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM
What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?
Read more stories
Comments