Sports

West Indies 75-2 in first innings after Bangladesh 430 all out

  • Jomel Warrican finished with 4 wickets for 133 runs for the West Indies.
AFP 04 Feb 2021

CHITTAGONG: The West Indies were 75-2 in reply to Bangladesh's 430 all out at stumps on the second day of the first Test in Chittagong on Thursday.

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite was unbeaten on 49 alongside Nkrumah Bonner on 17, while Mustafizur Rahman scooped both wickets for 18 runs for the hosts.

Mehidy Hasan was earlier the last man dismissed in the Bangladesh innings after scoring his maiden Test hundred -- 103 off 168 balls.

Jomel Warrican finished with 4 wickets for 133 runs for the West Indies.

West Indies Bangladesh Chittagong Test match

