Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,269,346 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 104,350,880 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 63,406,500 are now considered recovered.

The figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

Over Wednesday, 15,331 new deaths and 501,061 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries with the most new deaths were United States with 3,540, followed by Mexico with 1,707 and United Kingdom 1,322.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 450,805 fatalities from 26,557,354 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 227,563 deaths from 9,339,420 cases, Mexico with 161,240 deaths from 1,886,245 cases, India with 154,703 deaths from 10,790,183 cases, and the United Kingdom with 109,335 deaths from 3,871,825 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to population is Belgium with 183 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 171, United Kingdom 161, Czech Republic 157 and Italy 149.

Europe has 757,137 deaths from 33,988,060 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 606,045 deaths from 19,196,419 infections, and the United States and Canada 471,160 deaths from 27,347,005 cases.

Asia has reported 242,525 deaths from 15,345,317 cases, the Middle East 98,455 from 4,828,781, Africa 93,079 from 3,613,571 and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,729 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.