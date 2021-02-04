ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
Opposition wants to uphold corrupt practices: Qureshi lambasts opposition for not supporting Senate polls bill

  • On Wednesday, Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem introduced the 26th Amendment Bill, which included amendments to allow open balloting in the Senate election and dual nationals to contest the polls.
  • Qureshi contended that Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf will stand committed with its principled stand of ensuring transparency in Senate election, whether the amendment gets approved or rejected in the House.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 04 Feb 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has slammed the opposition’s behavior in the National Assembly for not supporting the 26th Constitution Amendment to hold Senate elections through an open ballot.

On Wednesday, Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem introduced the 26th Amendment Bill, which included amendments to allow open balloting in the Senate election and dual nationals to contest the polls. The opposition lawmakers resorted to sloganeering even whistleblowing, against the government.

Speaking on the floor of the Parliament on Thursday, the FM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised the introduction of reforms and that is why the government had moved a bill for amendments in Articles 59, 63 and 226 of the Constitution.

He further said the government brought the amendment to the Parliament to expose the opposition so that people know who do not want to eliminate horse-trading in Senate elections. He said the opposition wanted to uphold corrupt practices and fill up their treasury boxes that is why they did not want the bill to pass.

Qureshi further said that the government wants to build a wall in front of corrupt practices, but the opposition is still trying to stop that. He added that those opposition parties that insisted on the introduction of election reforms to ensure free and fair elections had moved away from their stance today.

During today's session, the opposition again resorted to shouting and sloganeering briefly staging a walkout as well. In response, the FM condemned the opposition's behavior and warned that the government has shown a lot of patience and respect.

He contended that Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf will stand committed with its principled stand of ensuring transparency in Senate election, whether the amendment gets approved or rejected in the House.

