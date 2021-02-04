Indonesia 2020 fuel demand was down 25% y/y

JAKARTA: Indonesian fuel demand in 2020 fell 25% compared to the year earlier, hit by social distancing measures put in place to curb the coronavirus pandemic, Pertamina CEO Nicke Widyawati told CNBC in a televised interview on Thursday.

"This year we estimate that there will be a 10%-12% increase in demand," Nicke said, adding that demand will still not be on par with 2019 levels.