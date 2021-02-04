Markets
Indonesia 2020 fuel demand was down 25% y/y
- "This year we estimate that there will be a 10%-12% increase in demand," Nicke said, adding that demand will still not be on par with 2019 levels.
04 Feb 2021
JAKARTA: Indonesian fuel demand in 2020 fell 25% compared to the year earlier, hit by social distancing measures put in place to curb the coronavirus pandemic, Pertamina CEO Nicke Widyawati told CNBC in a televised interview on Thursday.
"This year we estimate that there will be a 10%-12% increase in demand," Nicke said, adding that demand will still not be on par with 2019 levels.
Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX
Indonesia 2020 fuel demand was down 25% y/y
IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout
'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion
COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours
Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital
Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal
Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM
What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?
Senate polls schedule on 11th: ECP
Switzerland lifts ban: London will resume trading Swiss stocks
CCoE to consider electricity policy today
Read more stories
Comments