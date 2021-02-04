ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,006 Decreased By ▼ -15.99 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By ▼ -332.52 (-1.28%)
KSE100 46,857 Decreased By ▼ -76.6 (-0.16%)
KSE30 19,582 Increased By ▲ 13.6 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indonesia 2020 fuel demand was down 25% y/y

  • "This year we estimate that there will be a 10%-12% increase in demand," Nicke said, adding that demand will still not be on par with 2019 levels.
Reuters 04 Feb 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesian fuel demand in 2020 fell 25% compared to the year earlier, hit by social distancing measures put in place to curb the coronavirus pandemic, Pertamina CEO Nicke Widyawati told CNBC in a televised interview on Thursday.

"This year we estimate that there will be a 10%-12% increase in demand," Nicke said, adding that demand will still not be on par with 2019 levels.

coronavirus pandemic CNBC Pertamina CEO Nicke Widyawati Indonesian fuel

Indonesia 2020 fuel demand was down 25% y/y

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Senate polls schedule on 11th: ECP

Switzerland lifts ban: London will resume trading Swiss stocks

CCoE to consider electricity policy today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters