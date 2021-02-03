ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 30.86 (0.62%)
BR30 25,985 Increased By ▲ 41.24 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,934 Increased By ▲ 353.29 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,569 Increased By ▲ 170.19 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX flat as oil strength offsets losses in technology

  • The energy sector climbed 1.7% as US crude prices were up 1.9% a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.7%.
  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.04 points, or 0.04%, at 17,866.45.
Reuters 03 Feb 2021

Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday, as losses in technology stocks were offset by gains in heavyweight energy stocks after crude oil prices neared their highest in about a year.

OPEC+'s forecast of a deficit in the market this year fueled demand recovery hopes.

The energy sector climbed 1.7% as US crude prices were up 1.9% a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.7%.

At 9:49 a.m. ET (1449 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.04 points, or 0.04%, at 17,866.45.

The Canadian dollar edged lower against its US counterpart, giving up some gains from the day before when the prospect of more US economic stimulus bolstered risk appetite, while investors awaited Canada's jobs report on Friday.

The financial sector gained 0.1%, while industrials fell 0.3%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4% as gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,836.8 an ounce.

On the TSX, 119 issues were higher, while 97 issues declined for a 1.23-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 24.05 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was ATS Automation Tooling Systems, which jumped 18.2% after strong quarterly results.

Aphria Inc rose 8.1% as weed-related stocks surged after drug developer Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc paid a large premium to buy cannabis-based drugmaker GW Pharmaceuticals Plc.

New Gold Inc fell 3.3%, the most on the TSX, after CIBC cut target price. The second-biggest decliner was Shopify Inc, down 2.3%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Baytex Energy Corp, Supreme Cannabis Co and Aphria Inc.

The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues, there were 56 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 65.85 million shares.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange Canada's main stock index

TSX flat as oil strength offsets losses in technology

SC takes notice of PM's uplift funds approval for lawmakers, warns of action if move found unconstitutional

Suspicious transactions case: IHC grants bail to Zardari on medical grounds

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan

Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi

US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters