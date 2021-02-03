Business & Finance
Polish centaral bank says recovery in 2021 will depend on how pandemic develops
- It decided to keep its main interest rate on hold at 0.1%.
- The bank also reiterated it may intervene in the foreign exchange market.
WARSAW: oland's central bank said on Wednesday that the scale of the economic recovery in 2021 will depend on the development of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related restrictions, after it decided to keep its main interest rate on hold at 0.1%.
The bank also reiterated it may intervene in the foreign exchange market.
Polish centaral bank says recovery in 2021 will depend on how pandemic develops
