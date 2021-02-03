Business & Finance
Royal Mail says union votes in favour of pay, operational changes
- The company said in December it had reached a deal with the Communication Workers Union over the changes.
03 Feb 2021
Britain's Royal Mail said on Wednesday 91.5% of the eligible members of its largest union had voted in favour of a framework agreement over pay and operational changes.
The company said in December it had reached a deal with the Communication Workers Union over the changes, ending two years of dispute and paving the way for one of the oldest postal companies to focus on parcel deliveries.
