ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 30.86 (0.62%)
BR30 25,985 Increased By ▲ 41.24 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,934 Increased By ▲ 353.29 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,569 Increased By ▲ 170.19 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

United struggle imperative to highlight Kashmir issue: NA Speaker

  • He said that silence of international human rights organization on atrocities of Indian army in IIOJK was deplorable.
APP 03 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday said that Kashmir dispute was not just a bilateral issue but it was an international issue of violation of basic human rights.

He said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan. He said that incumbent government was highlighting atrocities on Kashmiris in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He expressed these views while addressing the National Kashmir Conference organized by Jamaat-e- Islami here.

He said that violations of basic human rights in IIOJK would escalate tension between India and Pakistan. He said that broader consensus across the political affiliation was imperative to further the cause of Kashmir.

He remarked that Kashmir issue would be debated in this session of the National Assembly and consensus of all political parties would be taken to highlight this dispute at every regional and international forum.

He said that the incumbent government was striving to organize OIC conference in Pakistan. He appreciated the initiative of Ameer Jamaat- e -Islami ,Senator Siraj ul Haq for organizing National Kashmir Conference.

On this occasion, Ameer Jamaat- e -Islami Senator Siraj ul Haq said that Kashmir dispute was an unfinished agenda of partition of sub- continent. He said that silence of international human rights organization on atrocities of Indian army in IIOJK was deplorable.

He resolved to support Kashmiri brethren struggle for freedom till the last breathe.

Asad Qaiser

United struggle imperative to highlight Kashmir issue: NA Speaker

SC takes notice of PM's uplift funds approval for lawmakers, warns of action if move found unconstitutional

Suspicious transactions case: IHC grants bail to Zardari on medical grounds

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan

Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi

US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters