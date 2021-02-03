ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 30.86 (0.62%)
BR30 25,985 Increased By ▲ 41.24 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,934 Increased By ▲ 353.29 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,569 Increased By ▲ 170.19 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rebounds on short-covering and receding China concerns

  • Investors are expecting China to cool credit growth and scale back fiscal stimulus this year to help to stabilise debt.
  • The market has been trying to come to terms with that cash squeeze we saw in China last week.
Reuters 03 Feb 2021

LONDON: Copper rebounded after three days of losses as some bearish investors cancelled their positions, partly because of receding concerns over tight liquidity in top metals consumer China.

China last week refrained from making its usual liquidity injections, but a central banker said in an article seen on Wednesday that liquidity would remain ample.

Investors are expecting China to cool credit growth and scale back fiscal stimulus this year to help to stabilise debt.

"The market has been trying to come to terms with that cash squeeze we saw in China last week, but there are some signs now that the squeeze has eased," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

"The market is pausing, trying to gauge whether we've hit a peak in terms of Chinese activity and demand after that massive injection of stimulus into the economy last year."

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) had added 0.7% to $7,833 a tonne by 1545 GMT.

Some investors bought copper to cancel their short positions after it held above a technical support area at $7,675-$7,700, Hansen added.

Wednesday's LME options expiry also played a part, broker Marex Spectron said in a note.

  • Zinc was the biggest LME gainer, rising 1.4% to $2,605 a tonne after LME on-warrant inventories fell by about 4%.

    • The premium of LME cash tin over the three-month contract extended gains to a record peak of $1,750 a tonne on Tuesday due to tight supply of LME inventories, which have tumbled by 82% over the past three months.

Benchmark LME tin, supported recently by a military coup in major producer Myanmar, slipped 1.4% to $22,670 a tonne after hitting its highest since June 2014 on Tuesday.

  • LME aluminium edged up 0.1% to $1,973.50 a tonne, nickel shed 0.3% to $17,645, while lead rose 0.6% to $2,027 after touching a two-week low of $2,001.
Copper prices copper market copper mine

Copper rebounds on short-covering and receding China concerns

SC takes notice of PM's uplift funds approval for lawmakers, warns of action if move found unconstitutional

Suspicious transactions case: IHC grants bail to Zardari on medical grounds

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan

Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi

US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters