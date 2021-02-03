ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 30.86 (0.62%)
BR30 25,985 Increased By ▲ 41.24 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,934 Increased By ▲ 353.29 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,569 Increased By ▲ 170.19 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC grants Zardari interim bail on medical grounds in NAB inquiry

  • The court subsequently granted bail to Asif Zardari on medical grounds after listening arguments from both sides.
APP 03 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted former president Asif Ali Zardari an interim bail on medical grounds in a NAB inquiry pertaining to suspicious transaction worth Rs8 billions.

The bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the pre-arrest bail case of Asif Zardari.

Zardari’s counsel Farouk H. Naek stated that the medical board had submitted its report regarding the health of former president in details. The bail petition had been filed on medical grounds, he said, adding that his client would cooperate with the NAB investigation.

To a query by the bench, the NAB’s Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzafar Abbasi said that the case was at the stage of investigation and reference was yet to file. He said that there were a total of four references filed against Asif Ali Zardari pertaining to fake accounts.

Justice Farouk asked Naek that whether his client had also given application to shift the cases to Karachi courts to this the lawyer said that yes he had filed an application in this regard.

Justice Kiyani said that whether the NAB had filed any appeal to cancel the bail of Zardari in other case. Justice Kiyani asked that how many time the bureau would arrest the same person. The NAB prosecutor said that now the NAB inquiry had been conducted.

Naek stated that his client had been in custody of NAB for more than two month physical remand. Justice Kiyani said that the investigation officer was not one in fake accounts cases. There was a case of transaction worth Rs150 million against the petitioner.

Justice Farooq said that whether the petitioner had made payment against property. Farouk H. Naek said that the property was purchased but the NAB had declared the account as fake.

NAB prosecutor said that the land measured 1700 yard was on the name of petitioner.

Justice Kiyani asked the NAB whether it think that the accused could flee. The NAB prosecutor said that the co-accused in this case Mushtaq Ahmed was an employee of grade 15 who fled abroad. The former president had also made a special request to appoint Mushtaq Ahmed as secretary.

The court asked the NAB that whether it had any objection over medical report. The opinion of medical board couldn’t be false, the court added, saying that the law was that the accused had to get back after his medical treatment.

Naek requested the court to grant bail to his client on medical grounds, adding that Asif Zardari was ready to join the NAB investigation. He stated that his client’s name was on ECL already and he was giving arguments just on bail petition. "We were ready to give undertaking that Asif Zardari would appear whenever the NAB investigators would summon him", he said.

The court subsequently granted bail to Asif Zardari on medical grounds after listening arguments from both sides.

IHC

IHC grants Zardari interim bail on medical grounds in NAB inquiry

SC takes notice of PM's uplift funds approval for lawmakers, warns of action if move found unconstitutional

Suspicious transactions case: IHC grants bail to Zardari on medical grounds

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan

Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi

US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters