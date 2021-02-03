ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
Agreement signed for switching all BHUS to solar energy

APP 03 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid signed an agreement here on Wednesday with Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik to shift all the Basic Health Units to solar energy which would save Rs 480 million of the government annually.

Addressing the agreement signing ceremony at Punjab Power Development Board Mega Tower, the Health minister termed the agreement a 'historic milestone' for the province.

Dr Yasmin said the project would promote the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar about a "clean and green" Pakistan. She said that all 2500 Basic Health Units of the province would be shifted to solar energy in a phased manner.

She highlighted that the conversion of all BHUS to solar energy would save Rs 480 million annually.

In the first phase, she said that all BHUs of Jehlum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Faisalabad would be shifted to solar power.

"The funds saved by this conversion shall be used for improvement of healthcare services", she said.

Later,while talking to media, the health minister said that frontline workers would be vaccinated on priority basis. She said there would be no shortage of vaccine in the future. "All Chief Ministers have ordered vaccination of frontline workers in their respective provinces, she said.

To a question, she said that seeking permission of people before vaccination was part of the professional ethics.

To another question, she said that only mild side effects like headache or light fever had been reported in trials of vaccine so far.

She said that vaccine for over 100 million people would be available in Punjab in the next four to five months.

Minister for Energy Dr AKhtar Malik thanked Dr Yasmin Rashid and added that by July 2021 all BHUS would be shifted to solar energy.

