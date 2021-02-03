Is MG 5 coming to Pakistan?

Sedans lovers in Pakistan get ready, as Morris Garages (MG) is about to launch in 2021 version of MG 5 in the country.

The development was teased by key stakeholder Javed Afridi in his latest post on social site Facebook which features images of the brand new MG 5 sedan and asks for the public’s opinion on the price of the car.

The MG 5 is a D-segment sedan that would rivals Toyota Corolla, Toyota Yaris and Honda City in the country.

While it undoubtedly is a handsome-looking sedan, the 2021 MG 5 seems to have borrowed numerous styling cues from European cars as it bears resemblance to the 2020 Fiat Tipo and the 2018 Ford Focus.

In the international market, the MG 5 can be acquired with a choice of one of two 1.5-liter SAIC four-cylinder engines.

One is a naturally aspirated variant that makes 119 hp, while the other one is the turbocharged variant that makes 173 hp.