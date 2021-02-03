Pakistan
Gold prices decrease by Rs200 per tola
- The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20.
03 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs200 on Wednesday and was sold at 112,650 against its sale at Rs112,850 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs170 and was traded at Rs96,750 against its sale at Rs96,580 while ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to 88,531 against Rs88,688.
The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 and was sold at Rs1380 against it's sale at Rs1400 whereas that of ten gram silver decreased by Rs17.15 and was sold at Rs1183.12 against Rs1200.27
The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of US$16 and was sold at US$1834 against its sale at Rs1850, the association added.
Jeff Bezos announces to step down as Amazon CEO
Gold prices decrease by Rs200 per tola
SC takes notice of PM's uplift funds approval for lawmakers, warns of action if move found unconstitutional
Suspicious transactions case: IHC grants bail to Zardari on medical grounds
COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan
Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi
US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house
Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today
Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India
Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund
Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train
Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally
Read more stories
Comments