Gold prices decrease by Rs200 per tola

  • The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20.
APP 03 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs200 on Wednesday and was sold at 112,650 against its sale at Rs112,850 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs170 and was traded at Rs96,750 against its sale at Rs96,580 while ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to 88,531 against Rs88,688.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 and was sold at Rs1380 against it's sale at Rs1400 whereas that of ten gram silver decreased by Rs17.15 and was sold at Rs1183.12 against Rs1200.27

The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of US$16 and was sold at US$1834 against its sale at Rs1850, the association added.

Gold Bullion rates Karachi Sarafa Association

Gold prices decrease by Rs200 per tola

