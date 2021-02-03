Mayor Islamabad endorses ICCI stand for reduction in property tax

ISLAMABAD: Mayor Islamabad Pir Adil Shah Gillani here on Wednesday endorsed the demand of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICC) for withdrawal of exorbitant hike in property tax to save citizens from unnecessary problems

While addressing the business community during his visit to ICCI said that he was a public representative and protecting the interests of the public was his key responsibility.

He further said that 300 percent hike in property tax by Municipal Corporation Islamabad in one go was not in favour of the citizens of Islamabad.

Adil Shah Gillani said that the business community was the main pillar of the economy and facilitating them was important for smooth growth of business activities.

He said that he would be completing his term by February 15, 2021, however, he would try his best to address the maximum issues within his capacity in this short term, which were highlighted by the business community.

He appreciated the role of the business community during Covid-19 pandemic for providing relief to the needy people and said that ICCI has always taken an active part to support people in times of need, which was laudable.

He said that Director Municipal Administrator would be asked to remain in touch with ICCI to resolve the major issues of the business community.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President said that ICCI and MCI were working for common objectives to develop a better infrastructure for business activities and beautification of the city, therefore, both should work jointly to achieve common goals more effectively.

He urged for removing encroachments from markets in collaboration with concerned market associations.

He said that Citizens Club should be revived in cooperation with ICCI for the benefit of citizens including the business community. Fatma Azim Senior Vice President and Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI thanked the Mayor Islamabad for visiting ICCI

They also urged MCI to address the issues of industrial areas of Islamabad including repair of roads, improving water, sewerage and sanitation systems.

Mian Akram Farid, Chairman Founder Group said that the role of Mayor was very important in city development and addressing issues of citizens.

He urged that Mayor Islamabad to visit markets and industrial areas to get first-hand knowledge of issues of the business community.

He assured that the business community would support MCI in its efforts for beautification of the city and make it a role model city for the country.