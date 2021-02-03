ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
Crime cases of heinous nature decreased in Islamabad; NA told

  • The ICT police have been successful in identifying crimes and also in tracing out criminal cases through these measures, he added.
APP 03 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali Wednesday informed the National Assembly that crime cases of heinous nature decreased manifold in Islamabad due to better strategy and measures adopted by the present government.

Replying in the House during question hour, he said the cases of kidnapping for ransom had decreased by 50 percent, cases of robbery decreased by 18.42 percent, cases of dacoities decreased by 67.74 percent, cases of burglaries decreased by 34.27 percent, cases of general theft decreased by 26.89 percent, cases of auto mobile theft decreased by 3.64 percent and cases for fatal accidents decreased by 16.92 percent.

Shaukat Ali said that around 1053 cases under Arms Ordinance were registered in 2020 as compared to 718 cases in year 2019 while 1215 cases under Prohibition Ordinance were registered in 2020 as compared to 1000 cases in 2019.

He said that it was a goodwill gesture that United Nations (UN) had declared federal capital a peaceful city due to the concrete measures taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Shaukat Ali said that there was a considerable decrease in the street crimes due to better strategy adopted by ICT Police to curb crimes and activities of criminals in the federal capital.

He said in order to improve the security within federal capital and for the prevention and detection of crimes within ICT, the government established a “Safe City Project” covering almost all the roads through cameras and Islamabad Traffic Police are also integrated with this project.

Shaukat Ali said the project was under the direct supervision of District Administration, ICT Islamabad. As many as 1800 CCTV cameras have been installed at the conspicuous entry and exit points. Round the clock monitoring of these cameras was being carried out by expert staff under the supervision of apt officers and technical experts, he added.

The ICT police have been successful in identifying crimes and also in tracing out criminal cases through these measures, he added.

He said under the government policy, a proactive strategy was adopted by the senior command of ICT Police to provide better policing to general public of ICT for their security/safety.

Shaukat Ali said the patrolling system within ICT had been revamped and 15 Falcons and 16 pairs of Eagle Motorcycle along with six commandos vehicles had been deployed which was working in three shifts for surveillance and to control street crimes.

Besides this, he said the Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations within ICT had been strictly directed to utilize their mobiles as well as staff from Rescue-15 to curb the street crimes.

Shaukat Ali said the federal capital had been divided into 44 beats and experienced officers had been deputed in each beat to watch the activities of suspects. He said the one Falcon (Vehicle) was patrolling each beat.

To a question, he said that Cybercrime Wing-Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was in the process of establishing Cyber Patrolling Unit (CPU) which would have main purpose of monitoring of social media/cyber space and pointing out social media trend covering different subjects of interest like, harassment of women journalists etc.

He said that the budget for CPU had been allocated and it would start functioning in two to three months positively.

Shaukat Ali said the cybercrime wing-FIA has complaint based system. Furthermore, the wing had received only one complaint of Ms. Maham Waseem anchor of AbbTakk news which was under inquiry.

He said the threat, defamation through social media were dealt with under section 20, 24 of PECA Act 2016, which was non-cognizable, adding that Cybercrime Wing apart from investigation periodically initiated cybercrime awareness in general public through electronic and social media.

To another question, he said the Islamabad Traffic Police had adopted Punjab Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 & Motor Vehicle Rules -1969.

Shaukat Ali said Islamabad Traffic Police issued driving license according to section 4 to 12 of Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 and Rules No. 2 to 22 of Motor Vehicle Rules 1969.

He said one hour class on traffic rules and regulations were being conducted in the premises of ITP HQ which was mandatory prior to appear before theory and practical test.

About the street lights of the sector, he said the tender for the work ‘providing/installation of road lights at major roads III & IV in Sector I-14, Islamabad’ had been called and would be opened soon.

He said the estimate for the remaining major roads and sub-sector of I-14 were under process and tenders would be called on the financial year 2020-21.

Regarding the utilities, he said that water supply line for sector I-14, Islamabad had already been laid but water could not be supplied due to non-completion of peripheral main in Sector I-14 (along service road North) and main conduction line from Shah Allah Ditta Reservoir (source of water) in different pockets due to land possession. However, efforts are being made to get the safe land possession for early completion of the leftover work.

Shuakat Ali said that 80 percent road network in sector I-14 had been completed tender for carpeting of Road under process.

Crime cases

Crime cases of heinous nature decreased in Islamabad; NA told

