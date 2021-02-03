KPTMA seeks meeting with CM, others to discuss moratorium issue

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) Wednesday requested KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Advisor to CM, Himayatullah Khan and Chief Secretary, Dr. Kazim Niaz for holding a meeting with the office bearers of the association to discuss plight of textile mills in wake of the decision of Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) for suspension of gas supply to power plants of industrial units.

According to a press release issued here, KPTMA Vice Chairman, Kamran Shah highlighted that the implementation of the decision would bear highly negative impact on textile mills and they might not be able to fulfill their export commitments in time which would not only affect foreign exchange reserves of the country, rather would also allow our competitors like India and Bangladesh to take advantage of the situation and attract orders from our clients.

Shah especially raised the issue of losing investment by textile mills.

He asserted that textile mills established these gas-fueled power plants at the time when the country was facing an acute shortage of electricity.

These power plants were installed on the request of the past government however due to inconsistency in policies, the textile mills are at the verge of losing whole investment made in installing these power plants.