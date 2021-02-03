World
Irish COVID-19 unemployment rate climbs to 25pc in January
- Restrictions, including the closure of shops and restaurants and a ban on travel and home visits, were dropped for most of December but reimposed late in that month following a surge in infections.
- Excluding those on the emergency Pandemic Unemployment Payment, 5.8% of the workforce were registered as unemployed in January.
03 Feb 2021
DUBLIN: Ireland's unemployment rate, including those receiving temporary COVID-19 jobless benefit, surged to 25% in January after the government imposed a strict lockdown, up from a revised 19.4% in December, the state statistics agency said on Wednesday.
Restrictions, including the closure of shops and restaurants and a ban on travel and home visits, were dropped for most of December but reimposed late in that month following a surge in infections.
Excluding those on the emergency Pandemic Unemployment Payment, 5.8% of the workforce were registered as unemployed in January. The Central Statistics Office revised the official December unemployment rate to 5.8% from 7.2%.
Jeff Bezos announces to step down as Amazon CEO
Irish COVID-19 unemployment rate climbs to 25pc in January
SC takes notice of PM's uplift funds approval for lawmakers, warns of action if move found unconstitutional
Suspicious transactions case: IHC grants bail to Zardari on medical grounds
COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan
Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi
US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house
Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today
Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India
Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund
Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train
Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally
Read more stories
Comments