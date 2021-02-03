Pakistan
Bill for open ballot in Senate polls presented in parliament
A bill to bring the 26th amendment to the Constitution to clear the part for open voting in the upcoming Senate elections, was presented in the National Assembly on Wednesday.
The members of the oppositions protested loudly, preventing Minister for Law Farogh Naseem from reading out the contents of the bill.
Amid the disturbance, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal accused the speaker of being biased and not letting the Opposition speak.
"It seems the Opposition has been labelled pariahs in the parliament," he remarked.
The Opposition's loud protests gained momentum during Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed's address.
Bill for open ballot in Senate polls presented in parliament
