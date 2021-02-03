ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 30.86 (0.62%)
BR30 25,985 Increased By ▲ 41.24 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,934 Increased By ▲ 353.29 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,569 Increased By ▲ 170.19 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

13 deaths, 573 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

  • The Punjab health department has conducted 2,962,226 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 144,208 confirmed patients recovered altogether in the province.
APP 03 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The pandemic of Novel Coronavirus claimed 13 precious lives during last 24 hours, whereas 573 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday across the province which pushed the death toll to 4,806.

According to data shared by spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 158,793.

P&SHD confirmed that 330 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 4 in Sheikhupura,16 in Rawalpindi,24 in Jehlum, 1 in Gujranwala,13 in Sialkot,26 in Gujrat, 1 in Hafizabad, 41 in Faisalabad,1 in Jhang,3 in Toba Tek Singh,2 in Chineot,18 in Sargodha,3 in Mianwali,1 in Khoshab, 11 in Bhakkar, 5 in Multan,1 in Vehari,5 in Lodharan, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 9 in Dera Ghazi Khan,14 in Rajanpur,4 in Bahawalpur,1 in Bahawalnagar,15 in Rahimyar Khan,19 in Okara, 2 in Pakpatan and 2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 2,962,226 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 144,208 confirmed patients recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19 and contact 1033 immediately on feeling symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department said.

Coronavirus

13 deaths, 573 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

SC takes notice of PM's uplift funds approval for lawmakers, warns of action if move found unconstitutional

Suspicious transactions case: IHC grants bail to Zardari on medical grounds

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan

Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi

US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters