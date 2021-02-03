ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
Pakistan

Protest rallies against Indian atrocities to be taken out across globe on Kashmir Day: Mishal Mallick

  • Mishal said India has suspended communication links of IIOJ&K with the rest of the world to suppress their voice for just right of self determination.
APP 03 Feb 2021

RAWALPINDI: Mishal Mallick, the wife of Hurriyat leader of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) Yasin Malik said that the silence over crimes of Indian occupying forces against innocent Kashmiris was for a temporary period after which Kashmiris would enjoy their long time liberation for ever.

In an exclusive talk with APP here on Tuesday in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, she paid gratitude to the Pakistani nation for popularizing the slogan of ‘Kashmir liberation’ across their country. She said that like every year, the 220 million people of Pakistan along with their government would also stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren and raise voice as part of expressing solidarity with them.

Mishal Mallick also said, India has suspended communication links of IIOJ&K with the rest of the world to suppress their voice for just right of self determination.

She said that Kashmir Solidarity Day would be observed in Pakistan and across the world on 5 February to highlight the right of self determination of Kashmiris and against Indian atrocities.

Protest rallies would be held in Pakistan and across the world against brutalities of Indian occupying forces on Kashmir Solidarity Day, she said and added that the aim of celebrating the Day was to pay tribute to Kashmiri brothers, sisters and mothers on valiantly facing the state terrorism by India against them.

