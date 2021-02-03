13 missing children: SHC summons DIG CIA, SSP Khairpur, Jacobabad

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday summoned Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Central Investigation Agency (CIA) in a personal capacity and ordered the authorities concerned to recover 13 missing children and submit a report in this regard by March 8.

A two-member bench of the SHC, headed by Justice Naimtullah Phulapoto, heard a set of petitions seeking the recovery of the 13 children who went missing from different areas of the province.

The court expressed anger at police over non-recovery of missing children and summoned the DIG CIA, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur and Jacobabad in the next hearing of the case.

The court expressed anger over 13 missing children and ordered it must be probed that missing children are not being used in illegal activities?

The court ordered the immediate recovery of 13 missing children. “Every effort should be made to recover the missing children,” the court ordered the authorities.

SSP Khairpur informed the court that the missing girl Nida had been traced to Ranipur. The SSP said that girl was under the custody of the accused namely Shahid. “Why the police have not recovered the girl so far, Justice Phulapoto remarked.

What if the baby is moved? The court pointed out. The issue of missing children is very sensitive, Justice Phulapoto remarked.

The court further remarked why didn't the police take steps to recover the children? The court ordered to recover the missing children by March 8 and submit a report