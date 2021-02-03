ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 30.86 (0.62%)
BR30 25,985 Increased By ▲ 41.24 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,934 Increased By ▲ 353.29 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,569 Increased By ▲ 170.19 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

13 missing children: SHC summons DIG CIA, SSP Khairpur, Jacobabad

  • A two-member bench of the SHC heard a set of petitions seeking the recovery of the 13 children who went missing from different areas of the province.
PPI 03 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday summoned Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Central Investigation Agency (CIA) in a personal capacity and ordered the authorities concerned to recover 13 missing children and submit a report in this regard by March 8.

A two-member bench of the SHC, headed by Justice Naimtullah Phulapoto, heard a set of petitions seeking the recovery of the 13 children who went missing from different areas of the province.

The court expressed anger at police over non-recovery of missing children and summoned the DIG CIA, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur and Jacobabad in the next hearing of the case.

The court expressed anger over 13 missing children and ordered it must be probed that missing children are not being used in illegal activities?

The court ordered the immediate recovery of 13 missing children. “Every effort should be made to recover the missing children,” the court ordered the authorities.

SSP Khairpur informed the court that the missing girl Nida had been traced to Ranipur. The SSP said that girl was under the custody of the accused namely Shahid. “Why the police have not recovered the girl so far, Justice Phulapoto remarked.

What if the baby is moved? The court pointed out. The issue of missing children is very sensitive, Justice Phulapoto remarked.

The court further remarked why didn't the police take steps to recover the children? The court ordered to recover the missing children by March 8 and submit a report

SHC DIG

13 missing children: SHC summons DIG CIA, SSP Khairpur, Jacobabad

SC takes notice of PM's uplift funds approval for lawmakers, warns of action if move found unconstitutional

Suspicious transactions case: IHC grants bail to Zardari on medical grounds

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan

Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi

US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters