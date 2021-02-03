ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 30.86 (0.62%)
BR30 25,985 Increased By ▲ 41.24 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,934 Increased By ▲ 353.29 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,569 Increased By ▲ 170.19 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SHC terms police investigation as flawed

  • A SHC bench, headed by Justice Naimtullah Phulapoto, heard the petitions filed by the families of 20 missing persons.
PPI 03 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ruled that the police investigation into the recovery of the missing persons was flawed.

A SHC bench, headed by Justice Naimtullah Phulapoto, heard the petitions filed by the families of 20 missing persons. The court ruled that the police investigation into the recovery of the missing persons was flawed.

It lamented at the performance of the Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) and the provincial task force. “Citizens have been missing for years, what is the result of JITs meeting?” Justice Naimtullah Phulapoto remarked.

The court ordered convening a meeting of the provincial task force every month. The court sought a list of citizens detained in the country's detention centers from the federal government and ordered Federal Interior Secretary and Secretary Defense to submit reports.

The mother of a missing citizen, Furqan Khan, stated before the court that her son had been missing for six years. “I'm sick myself, I come to court every month,” the mother stated before the court. I will die if my son is not returned, she said.

“We are trying our best to rescue the missing citizens immediately,” Justice Phulapoto remarked. The court summoned the report on March 11 and adjourned the hearing of the case.

SHC

SHC terms police investigation as flawed

SC takes notice of PM's uplift funds approval for lawmakers, warns of action if move found unconstitutional

Suspicious transactions case: IHC grants bail to Zardari on medical grounds

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan

Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi

US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters