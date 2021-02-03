SHC terms police investigation as flawed

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ruled that the police investigation into the recovery of the missing persons was flawed.

A SHC bench, headed by Justice Naimtullah Phulapoto, heard the petitions filed by the families of 20 missing persons. The court ruled that the police investigation into the recovery of the missing persons was flawed.

It lamented at the performance of the Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) and the provincial task force. “Citizens have been missing for years, what is the result of JITs meeting?” Justice Naimtullah Phulapoto remarked.

The court ordered convening a meeting of the provincial task force every month. The court sought a list of citizens detained in the country's detention centers from the federal government and ordered Federal Interior Secretary and Secretary Defense to submit reports.

The mother of a missing citizen, Furqan Khan, stated before the court that her son had been missing for six years. “I'm sick myself, I come to court every month,” the mother stated before the court. I will die if my son is not returned, she said.

“We are trying our best to rescue the missing citizens immediately,” Justice Phulapoto remarked. The court summoned the report on March 11 and adjourned the hearing of the case.