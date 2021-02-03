National Immunization Drive against COVID-19 begins countrywide

ISLAMABAD: The National Immunization Drive against COVID-19 formally began across the country on Wednesday.

The healthcare staffs were administered with first shots of Sinopharm vaccine at a special ceremony here at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said the health workers are our real heroes in the fight against the pandemic. This is the reason that it was decided to administer the vaccine to the health workers in the first place.

The Minister appreciated China for providing the vaccine to Pakistan. He said China is our true friend that has always stood by us in difficult times.

Asad Umar said it is the because of the government's effective strategy and the cooperation of the people that we managed to control the spread of the pandemic.