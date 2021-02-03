Pakistan
People being benefited from strategy of PM regarding Corona vaccination: Shibli
- He said that provision of health and job opportunities to people are the priorities of the government.
03 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said people are being benefited from successful strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding Corona vaccination.
In a tweet on Wednesday, he said starting vaccination campaign simultaneously in all provinces is a practical step that the federal government is providing equal chances to all federating units.
He said that provision of health and job opportunities to people are the priorities of the government.
