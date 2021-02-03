ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 30.86 (0.62%)
BR30 25,985 Increased By ▲ 41.24 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,934 Increased By ▲ 353.29 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,569 Increased By ▲ 170.19 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Effective mechanism developed to ensure administration of anti Covid vaccine to masses: Faisal

  • He expressed the confidence that this vaccine will prove to be an important step to protect our health workers from the pandemic.
PPI 03 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan has said an effective mechanism has been developed to ensure administration of anti Covid vaccine to the people.

Briefing media persons here at the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday, he said adult vaccine centers have been established across the country which currently have the capacity to administer vaccine to forty thousand people on daily basis. He said this capacity will be further enhanced in the days to come.

Dr Faisal Sultan said Sinapharm vaccine gifted by China to Pakistan is an effective and trusted vaccine. He said it is being used in China and has also been authorized in Egypt and Hungary.

He expressed the confidence that this vaccine will prove to be an important step to protect our health workers from the pandemic.

Dr Faisal Sultan said Covax has promised to provide seventeen million doses of anti Covid vaccine. Seven million doses will be received in the first quarter whilst the remaining ten million doses in the next quarter.

He said the government is also in contact with different countries and vaccine manufacturing companies to procure additional seventy three million doses of anti Covid vaccine.

He said the country will have sufficient doses of the vaccine in the coming months. He said it is our desire that the vaccine reach the seventy percent population by the end of this year.

NCOC Faisal Sultan

Effective mechanism developed to ensure administration of anti Covid vaccine to masses: Faisal

SC takes notice of PM's uplift funds approval for lawmakers, warns of action if move found unconstitutional

Suspicious transactions case: IHC grants bail to Zardari on medical grounds

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan

Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi

US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters