SHC angers NADRA for not issuing CNIC to missing citizen’s wife

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday annoyed at National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and summoned its director for not issuing Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) to the wife of a missing citizen.

The high court bench headed by Justice Naimtullah Phulapoto heard the petition filed by the wife of a missing citizen Javed against NADRA. The court asked why CNIC was not issued to the wife of the missing citizen.

“On the one hand, the agencies failed to recover the missing citizen, while on other hand, the family of missing citizen is also facing trouble,” the court remarked.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the citizen is missing for the last six years. He argued that parent's ID cards were sought to enroll the children of the citizens in the school.

He said despite the request, NADRA officials are not issuing identity card to the missing person Javed's wife.