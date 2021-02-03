IHROs should take notice of blatant HR violations in IIOJ&K: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said the International Human Rights Organizations (IHROs) should take notice of blatant human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Addressing a national Kashmir Conference here on Wednesday, he said the parliamentary associations should play their role to highlight Kashmir dispute at the world level.

He said we will also send parliamentary delegations to different countries to apprise them about the actual situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Speaker said Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan will also organize an international moot on Kashmir dispute. He said efforts are being made for an Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) meeting in Pakistan.