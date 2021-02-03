56 more people died of Covid-19 during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Fifty-six more people died of Covid-19 over the last twenty-four hours, taking the total tally to 11,802.

According to the latest statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1384 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the country during the last twenty-four hours after the tests of 35,460 people.

There are now 33, 184 active cases in the country. 504,046 people have so far recovered from the disease.