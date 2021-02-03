ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
FIA to detect hackers of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's cell phone

  • On Tuesday, Supreme Court Registrar had requested the Director-General FIA to form a team of experts to investigate the cell phone hacking of Justice Qazi Faez Isa.
PPI 03 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will investigate the cell phone hacking of Supreme Court’s senior judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

According to reports, a special technical team of forensic and cyber experts will identify the hackers, their motives behind hacking, data hacked and possible leakage of cell data like e-mails and messages etc.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court had issued a press statemnet saying that cell phone of Justice Qazi Faez Isa had been hacked. “It is intimated to all and sundry that the cell phone of Hon’ble Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been hacked”, the statemnet had said.

The statement had further said that: “There is suspicion that misguiding communication can be made from his lordship’s number to anyone with ulterior motives, therefore, the communication purportedly made from his lordship’s cell phone, which his lordship had not sent may be treated as fake and false”.

On Tuesday, Supreme Court Registrar had requested the Director-General FIA to form a team of experts to investigate the cell phone hacking of Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

