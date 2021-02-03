ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
Pakistan

NA session: Qaiser directs authorities to keep Pak-Afghan border open six days a a week

  • Qaiser made the ruling on a Calling Attention Notice regarding hampering of economic as well as social activities due to closure of Pak-Afghan border
  • Ahsan Iqbal accused NA speaker of ignoring PML-N's calling-attention notices and adjournment motions on purpose
Fahad Zulfikar 03 Feb 2021

(Karachi) National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has directed the authorities to keep Pak-Afghan border open six days a week for commuters and business activity, local media reported on Wednesday.

Qaiser made the ruling while speaking on a calling attention notice moved by Gul Dad Khan and Dr. Haider Ali Khan regarding hampering of economic as well as social activities due to closure of Pak-Afghan border during the National Assembly session.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid informed the House that over four hundred thousand people monthly crossed the Pak-Afghan border by road. He said the government will abide by Speaker’s ruling.

Meanwhile, opposition accused Speaker Asad Qaiser of not allowing them to voice their opinions. PML-N' leader Ahsan Iqbal said he is "challenging" the speaker to affirm whether the PML-N had gotten its share of the calling-attention notices and adjournment motions taken up in the last two-and-a-half years.

He said the chair is ignoring PML-N's calling-attention notices and adjournment motions on purpose. He claimed that during the PML-N era, opposition members were allowed to speak for even two hours on end.

NA session PMLN Pak Afghan border National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser hampering of economic as well as social activities Speaker’s ruling calling attention notice

