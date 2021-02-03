ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 30.86 (0.62%)
BR30 25,985 Increased By ▲ 41.24 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,934 Increased By ▲ 353.29 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,569 Increased By ▲ 170.19 (0.88%)
Benchmark EU carbon price hits record high 37.56 euros/tonne

  • The EU emissions trading system (ETS) is part of the 27-country bloc's efforts to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.
  • Prices have been rising since the EU agreed last year to toughen its climate targets, a move which will increase demand for permits.
Reuters 03 Feb 2021

LONDON: Benchmark prices of European carbon permits hit a record high of 37.56 euros a tonne on Wednesday, as speculative buying and a strong auction result buoyed the market.

The EU emissions trading system (ETS) is part of the 27-country bloc's efforts to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.

Prices have been rising since the EU agreed last year to toughen its climate targets, a move which will increase demand for permits.

Traders said Wednesday's gains came as speculative buying interest and a record high carbon auction price pushed the contract through key technical milestones, triggering further buying.

"The auction was very aggressive and pushed up the wider market," a carbon trader said.

A Polish auction of EU carbon permits cleared at a record 38.00 euros a tonne on Wednesday morning.

The auction commanded a premium of around 1.40 euros compared with the exchange traded price at the time it cleared, which traders said was a bullish sign of strong demand.

