Markets
Milan stocks jump 3pc on expectations Draghi to be appointed PM
- Milan's FTSE-Mib index jumped as Draghi was received by President Sergio Mattarella, who was expected to charge him with forming a unity government.
03 Feb 2021
MILAN: The Milan stock exchange shot 3 percent higher in midday trading on Wednesday on expectations that former ECB chief Mario Draghi will be appointed Italy's prime minister.
Milan's FTSE-Mib index jumped as Draghi was received by President Sergio Mattarella, who was expected to charge him with forming a unity government to help the country exit its political crisis, and overcome the ongoing coronavirus emergency and a punishing recession.
