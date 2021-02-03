ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 30.86 (0.62%)
BR30 25,985 Increased By ▲ 41.24 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,934 Increased By ▲ 353.29 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,569 Increased By ▲ 170.19 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FBR urges Taxpayers to resolve cases through ADRC

  • Even prior to launching of E-filing, disposal of cases have been surpassing the assigned targets as per the Performance Agreement.
Ali Ahmed 03 Feb 2021

In order to improve the disposal of tax litigation cases pending in different appellate fora including Commissioners Inland Revenue (Appeals), Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue, High Courts and the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched the simplified process at the first Appeal i.e. Commissioners Appeals level by implementing the e-filing of appeals since 1st January, 2021.

Even prior to launching of E-filing, disposal of cases have been surpassing the assigned targets as per the Performance Agreement. For the period from July to December, 2020, target of disposal assigned to the CsIR (Appeals) was 7818 appeals against which a total of 17,768 appeals were disposed of which is in excess of the target by a huge margin.

Similarly on FBR’s request, special benches for hearing of tax cases have been constituted by Sindh High Court, Lahore High Court and Islamabad High Court for early hearings and speedy disposal of tax related cases. In addition to that a new policy has been introduced for the induction of competent lawyers so that government revenue is not left at the stake of amateur lawyers.

In the last quarter (ending December, 2020) 934 tax cases have been disposed of by the High Courts and the Supreme Court with the revenue involved amounting to Rs. 81.7 billion. Moreover, 1240 cases with the revenue involved of Rs. 168.5 billion have been decided by the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue during the same period.

FBR also informed that the institution of ADRC (Alternate Dispute Resolution Committee) has also been mobilized by virtue of which taxpayers’ are encouraged to get their cases settled through these committees in a much lesser time and without incurring litigation cost.

So far on application by the taxpayers’ 18 committees have started working for resolution of cases. FBR further clarifies that by virtue of a major facilitative change in law vide Finance Act-2020, an applicant taxpayer, in order to apply for resolution of case by ADRC, is not required to withdraw his case pending in any other appellate forum. In order to win trust of the taxpayers’ in this system, the law requires that members of ADRC apart from relevant Chief Commissioner would also include respectable reputable judges, chartered accountants and businessmen nominated by chambers of commerce.

The committee is also empowered to stay the process of recovery in hardship cases. FBR also clarifies that taxpayers’ application has to be finalized by the Committee within a short period of 120 days which in itself is a big relief considering the usual time taken in various appellate fora before a case attains finality.

cases FBR taxpayers Federal Board of Revenu ADRC

FBR urges Taxpayers to resolve cases through ADRC

SC takes notice of PM's uplift funds approval for lawmakers, warns of action if move found unconstitutional

Suspicious transactions case: IHC grants bail to Zardari on medical grounds

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan

Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi

US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters