Apple-Hyundai electric car close to become reality

It looks like Apple’s electric car is coming close to become reality as TF Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo added fuel to rumours of company’s joint venture with auto giant Hyundai for electric vehicle.

As per a research note quoted by AppleInsider, Kuo said that Apple’s first car will be based on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform for battery-powered electric vehicles.

The platform was announced by the South Korean auto maker late last year and is expected to be the basis for Hyundai’s electric cars from this year on.

The company claimed that the E-GMP vehicles can theoretically get over 500km (310 miles) in range on a full charge, while it would have a superfast charging options which will boost up the battery to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

TF Securities analyst claimed that first Apple car will be produced together with Hyundai, but other vehicles involving collaboration with GM and PSA are also a possibility, and Apple will have to make use of automotive partners’ supply chain resources.

Hyundai is said to be “taking the lead in component design and production” on the first car, while its smaller subsidiary Kia will be responsible for producing vehicles in the US.

He also believes that the earliest possible date for an Apple car to hit the market is 2025.