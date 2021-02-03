ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 22.66 (0.45%)
BR30 25,964 Increased By ▲ 19.87 (0.08%)
KSE100 46,875 Increased By ▲ 294.71 (0.63%)
KSE30 19,534 Increased By ▲ 135.81 (0.7%)
Most Gulf markets fall in early trade; Qatar rises

  • The Abu Dhabi index edged down 0.2%, hit by a 0.5% fall in the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.
Reuters 03 Feb 2021

Most major stock markets in the Gulf retreated early on Wednesday, with Saudi Arabia on track to extend losses for a fourth consecutive session as it imposed further restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell 0.7%, with the country's largest lender National Commercial Bank falling 1.4% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services losing 1.2%.

However, Al Rajhi Bank edged up 0.1% after it reported a higher full-year profit.

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday suspended entry to the kingdom from 20 countries, with the exception of diplomats, Saudi citizens, medical practitioners and their families, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, Saudi Arabia extended its travel ban for citizens and port closures to May 17 from March 31.

The health minister had said deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines are being delayed.

In Dubai, the index lost 0.6%, weighed down by a 1% drop in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and 2.4% slide in Dubai Investments.

Dubai will begin vaccinating people with the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot, the state media office said on Tuesday, as the United Arab Emirates battles its biggest outbreak since the pandemic began.

The first shipment has arrived from India, the media office said in a tweet. It did not say how many doses were received or when inoculations would start.

The Abu Dhabi index edged down 0.2%, hit by a 0.5% fall in the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

In Qatar, the index bucked the trend to trade 0.4% higher, with telecom major Ooredoo advancing 2.5%.

The Gulf state is planning to meet fixed income investors starting in mid-February, Reuters reported citing two sources, ahead of a potential sale of international bonds.

