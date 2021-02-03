Markets
China grants crude import licenses to two Shandong-based firms
- Shandong Fuyu Chemical and Dongying Hualian Petrochemical Co, a subsidiary of Shandong Fuhai Group.
BEIJING: China's commerce ministry has granted crude oil imports licences to two Shandong-based companies in eastern China, according to a statement on Wednesday.
Shandong Fuyu Chemical and Dongying Hualian Petrochemical Co, a subsidiary of Shandong Fuhai Group, will receive the so-called "non-state" crude oil import licences on Feb. 9 if there are no objections from the public, the ministry said on its website.
